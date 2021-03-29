Another 118 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 118 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 26 from Cuttack
- 16 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Khordha
- 10 from Sambalpur
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Nuapada
- 5 from Ganjam
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Koraput
- 3 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Jagatsinghpur
- 3 from Jajapur
- 3 from Puri
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Rayagada
- 3 from State Pool
With another 118 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,809, H & FW Dept