Another 118 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 118 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 26 from Cuttack
  • 16 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Khordha
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Nuapada
  • 5 from Ganjam
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 3 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 3 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Puri
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 3 from State Pool

With another 118 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,809, H & FW Dept

Breaking