Another 118 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 118 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

26 from Cuttack

16 from Sundargarh

14 from Khordha

10 from Sambalpur

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Nuapada

5 from Ganjam

4 from Baleswar

4 from Koraput

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Jajapur

3 from Puri

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Anugul

1 from Bargarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Rayagada

3 from State Pool

With another 118 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,36,809, H & FW Dept