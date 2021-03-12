Banki: Infant Dies at Pvt Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Banki: Tension prevailed at a private hospital in Banki of Cuttack district after an infant died while undergoing treatment here. Meanwhile, the family alleged medical negligence that led to the death of the child.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the family lodged a complaint with the Banki police station, alleging medical negligence in the part of doctors.

On the basis of FIR, police registered a case and launched a probe in this regard. Later, the body was sent to Banki hospital for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.