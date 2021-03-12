Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs

Lucknow: India’s ODI cricket captain Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian batswoman to score 10,000 international runs.

Mithali achieved the milestone when she reached the 35-run mark during India vs South Africa third ODI in Lucknow on Friday.

<>



</>

Mithali has recently become the most capped female international cricketer in history of the game. Raj surpassed England’s Charlotte Edwards in the process when India took on South Africa in the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

England’s Charlotte Edwards was the first woman player to reach the milestone in international cricket. Mithali now needs further 299 runs to surpass the Englishwoman as the highest run-getter in the history of women’s international cricket.

Mithali is also the highest run-getter in ODIs at 6974 after the innings and is further 36 runs short of becoming the first player to score 7000 runs in the format. Apart from that, she has 2364 runs to her name in T20 format while 634 runs came off her bat in 10 Test matches.