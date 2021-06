Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed State President of Mahila Congress of three Pradesh Congress Committees which includes senior Odisha Congress leader Bandita Parida.

Parida has been appointed as President of Mahila Congress in Odisha.

The Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi also appointed Marina Kenglang as State President of Mahila Congress in Arunachal Pradesh and Sudha Bharadwaj for Haryana State.