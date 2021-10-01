Bajrang Punia engages with the Special Olympics Bharat Floorballers

New Delhi: Bajrang Punia, the Indian Wrestler who won Bronze at the recently held Tokyo Olympics, graced the closing ceremony of the National Floorball Camp held at the SAI Regional Centre of Excellence, Sonipat Haryana, today.

The National Camp was held from 24 September-2 October with 46 Campers including 13 Female and 11 Male Athletes from 11 States in attendance. The SO Bharat officials were joined by Lalita Sharma, Regional Director, SAI (North Region). The Camp continued to provide practices to the Special Athletes to hone sporting skills, technique, and fitness levels.

The Closing ceremony had the Athlete Rohit Raina taking the Special Olympics Athlete Oathwhose lead was followed by the other athletes as well as the distinguished guests present at the venue. The Athletes felicitated the guests with mementos from SO Bharat, also presenting them with the Play Unified Red Ball, a symbol of Inclusion through Sports.

In the words of Bajrang Punia, “In the past few days I have observed how hard the Athletes have been working to perform their best at the international event. Others feel that they can’t, but I have seen them and have learnt so much from them. My best wishes are always with them.”

The Campwas executed in compliance with the Covid-19 protocols advised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.The daily schedule of the camp coveredwarm-ups, Skill-based practices and Competition tactics and practices. It additionally conducted yoga sessions, a session on Diet and Nutrition and guidelines on the Safety of the Athletes.

The SAI Centre provides training grounds to renowned names in the sports circuit like Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia. Providing an equal opportunity to the Special Olympics Athletes,with tremendous enthusiasm and interest modelled an attitude of Inclusion by itself.

In the words of Lalita Sharma, “I am delighted to be part of the occasion this morning. I would encourage the athletes to practice and soak in the phenomenal environment that holds on to the aura created by several sports icons who have left a legacy of determination and victory here. I am sure that their presence, even though in the past, would inspire you to bring out the best of your abilities through sports. We look forward to hosting more Special Olympics trainings and felicitations of the Special Athletes”

In the words of Harpreet Singh, Director Sports, SO Bharatand also in-charge of preparing the contingent for the World Winter Games, “Although the recent announcement of the postponement of the Special Olympics World Winter Games from January 2022 to January 2023 spread an amount of gloom, it failed to dampen the zeal of the Athletes. They are back in their practise mode and take this as an opportunity to fortify their preparedness for the global event”