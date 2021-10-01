Arjun Maini Looks to Maximize Results at a Familiar Hunting Ground

Germany: Mercedes-AMG driver Arjun Maini will be hoping his knowledge of the Hockenheim race circuit will aid his pursuit of points as the Indian looks to round out the season strongly.

The Omega Seiki and J.K.Tyre-backed driver, has had a steady if not spectacular season racing in Germany’s premier racing championship and the Bangalore-based driver will be hoping his familiarity with the popular German venue will help him get back into the points after enduring a tough round in Assen.

Maini, whose best result has so far been sixth in the championship, has shown a knack for scoring points on the racetracks that he has visited before meaning that the 23 old rookie is well placed to add to his current haul over the course of the upcoming weekend.

“Hockenheim is one of the more popular destinations on any racing calendar and I’m looking forward to the races this weekend,” Maini stated.

“It’s a track I know well and I’m hoping I can build on that experience and bring home a solid amount of points.

“Racing in the DTM Championship, despite being an enthralling experience, is not easy and while I have improved over the course of the season, I still do believe that a podium would ultimately be the mark of a successful campaign.”

Despite the steep learning curve associated with Maini’s transition from racing prototypes to GT3 cars, the Indian driver has so far acquitted himself well, placing his car in the top five on several occasions during a weekend’s practice session.

A good result on a track that both he and his GetSpeed racing team know well is quite feasible especially given the off-track progress both parties have made since the season began.

The penultimate round of the championship will take place between October 1- October 3 with the weekends qualifying sessions and races falling as always on Saturday and Sunday.

