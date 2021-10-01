KIIT University Student Kabir Hans wins the PBI Open National Tennis Tournament

Bhubaneswar: The PBI Open National Tennis Tournament under the aegis of All India Tennis Association (AITA) is being held at PBI Tennis Academy, Bangalore from 27th September – 02nd October 2021. The tournament has prize money of rupees One Lakh.

In the Men’s Doubles Final today the pair of Kabir Hans (Odisha) & Madhwin Kamath (Gujarat) defeated Oges Theyjo J (Tamil Nadu) & Md. Sheikh Iftikhar (Karnataka) to emerge as champions.

Kabir is currently a BBA Student in KIIT University and an alumnus of KIIT International School, he thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support in his tennis journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and MP Kandhamal congratulated Kabir for his excellent performance and wished him all the very best for his future competitions.