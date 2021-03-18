Bachan Sudha Murder Case: Convicted Security Guard Get Life Imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: Khordha District & Sessions Court has handed down life imprisonment to Dipti Ranjan Patnaik after convicting him of murdering 55-year-old Bachan Sudha Patnaik, on September 11, 2013.

Dipti Ranjan was working as a security guard at an apartment in Rasulgarh where Bachan Sudha Patnaik, wife of businessman Manu Charan Patnaik, was residing. Dipti had stabbed her to death when she was alone at her home.

Mancheswar police had submitted the charge sheet in the case on January 7, 2014. On the basis of the charge sheet, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 302, 454 and 394.

The Khordha District & Sessions Judge pronounced the judgment on the basis of the deposition of 18 witnesses. The court handed down life imprisonment to the convict and imposed Rs. 5,000 fine under Section 302, another sentence of three years and Rs. 2,000 fine was announced under Sections 454 and 394. Both the sentences will run concurrently, the court said.

Non-payment of the penalty will invite additional imprisonment, the court clarified.