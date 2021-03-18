Forest Fire: Odisha Govt Asks RCCFs, DFOs To Be Vigilant

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has directed all the Regional Chief Conservators of Forests (RCCFs) and the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to be on full alert and vigil to prevent forest fire in their areas.

The Chief of Task Force on Forest Fire, Sandeep Tripathi in a press briefing, said: “All RCCFs/DFOs, in particular in hotspots and vulnerable areas, have been asked to be in touch with the District Administration in order to ensure the continued participation of Fire Staff, PRIS and communities.”

“They have also been asked to be on full alert and keep vigil to prevent any proliferation of fire in their areas,” added Tripathy.

“The Task Force of Forest Fire visited Similipal recently and interacted with officials, and local communities. The Task Force also visited fire-affected areas in Chandaka today. However, no continuing fire or loss to wildlife was observed by Task Force in Similipal & Chandaka,” Tripathi said.

“The monitoring & review of the prevailing fire situation & it’s mitigation in the field with the field officials is continuously ongoing,” he added.

Besides, the PCCF & HoFF along with the chairperson Task Force reviewed the fire management in State with all RCCF/DFOs yesterday.

The Odisha Government has taken all out efforts to contain the forest fire in the field and the fire situation in the State is under control.