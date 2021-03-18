Eco-Retreat camps are being organised to boost tourism: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said a total of 12,548 tourists visited five Eco-Retreat camps organized at Konark, Satkoshia, Daringibadi, Hirakud and Bhitarkanika.

In a written reply to a query by BJP MLA from Loisingha Mukesh Mahaling, the Minister said that 5512, 2088, 1924, 1610, and 1414 tourists respectively visited the abovementioned Eco-Retreat camps which were organized from December 9, 2020 to March 8, 2021.

Panigrahi said while Eco-Retreat camps at Satkoshia, Daringibadi, Hirakud and Bhitarkanika ended on February 28, Eco-Retreat camp at Konark ended on March 8.

The Tourism Minister said a total of Rs 23,97,14,500 were provided to the agencies managing these Eco-Retreat camps towards Viability Gap Funding.

The Minister said while Rs 13,22,00,000 has been paid to the agency which managed the Eco-Retreat camp at Konark, Rs 2,75,57,750 has been paid to the agency which managed the Eco-Retreat camp at Hirakud, Rs 2,72,02,750 has been paid to the agency which managed Eco-Retreat Satkosia, Rs 2,20,00,000 to the agency which managed Eco-Retreat Bhitarkanika and Rs 3,07,54,000 to agency which managed EcoRetreat Daringibadi.

Panigrahi clarified that the government doesn’t have a commercial interest in the Eco-Retreat camps and added that the motive behind organizing Eco-Retreat is to develop ecotourism and its publicity and promotion.

The Minister informed that the government did not sustain any loss due to the fire at Satkosia Eco-Retreat since it was borne by the agency managing it.

The agencies conduct boating, water sports, yoga, cycling, nature walk and cultural programmes at Eco-Retreat projects to attract people, the Minister said and added that the programmes were held as per coronavirus guidelines.