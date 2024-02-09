Australian rugby player Kurtley Beale not guilty of sexual assault

Sydney: Australian rugby union player Kurtley Beale has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Sydney pub bathroom.

Prosecutors alleged he had groped the 29-year-old woman and later forced her to perform oral sex in December 2022.

But the Wallabies star, 34, said their encounter was consensual. His legal team argued the woman had lied to get sympathy from her fiancé.

After a two-week trial, a jury cleared Mr Beale of three charges.

The verdict paves the way for Mr Beale, who was suspended by Rugby Australia when he was charged, to return to the field.

Outside court, Mr Beale said he had always maintained his innocence: “My family and I have suffered a terrible year, and I’m so glad that the truth has come out.”