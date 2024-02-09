‘Laapataa Ladies’ Receives Standing Ovation At The Bhopal Screening

The buzz for Kiran Rao’s next directorial, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is peaking the momentum day by day. The trailer of the film featuring the promising lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel opened with a fantastic draw from the fans and the audiences. It has also piqued the masses’ interest in the entertaining world set by Kiran Rao, where she has presented the story rooted in the Indian template

Following the roaring response to the trailer, the makers recently hosted a grand screening of the film in the City of Lakes, Bhopal.

During the Bhopal screening, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao along with the lead cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel were presented at the screening and it got unanimously love and praise from the attendees who watched the film.

The comedy-drama got cheers and standing ovation from everyone and it impressed the audiences with its writing, comical social commentary, the performance of the cast, etc.

and has also won hearts by reminiscing the vibes of 90s rom-coms.

This is not the first time, the film has set the victory feet and the audiences’ hearts as it also got the standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film is presented by Aamir Khan Productions which has a 100% track record of delivering quality and content-oriented films that include ‘Lagaan’, “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Peepli Live, ‘Dangal’, ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘Secret Superstar’ and ‘Delhi Belly’.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.