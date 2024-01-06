Australia Overtakes India, Claims Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings

Sydney: Australia have reached the top of the World Test Championship points table with their eight wickets win over Pakistan in Sydney.

India was on the top after their 7- wickets win over South Africa in Cape town, but their stay lasted just two days.

Australia’s impressive effort to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan at home in the on-going three-match series has helped them move up in the rankings. The third match of that rubber is currently underway in Sydney.

In the previous update, India had more points in their kitty despite being tied with Australia at 118 rating points each. But the drawn series in South Africa meant India were leapfrogged by Australia.

With 56.25 percentage points, Australia has surpassed India, which is currently ranked second with 54.16 percentage points.

<>

No.1 Test side ⏩ No.1 in the #WTC25 Standings! Australia continue to dominate 💪 More ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2024

</>