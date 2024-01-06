Earthquake Of 5.1 Magnitude Hits Tajikistan

Dushanbe: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Tajikistan on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:42 am (IST). The NCS said its depth was registered at 80 kilometers.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 06:42:47 IST, Lat: 37.24 & Long: 71.74, Depth: 80 Km, Region: Tajikistan.”

So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported.