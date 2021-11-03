Attack On Mother-Daughter Duo: Youth Detained After Being Discharged From Hosp

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today detained the youth, accused of attacking mother and daughter duo in their house at Saileshree vihar area under Chandrashekhar police limits in the city on Monday.

Reportedly, the accused Rupesh Panda was detained after he was discharged from the hospital. Further interrogation is underway into the matter, the police said.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused posing as a woman barged into their house and allegedly attacked the mother-daughter duo with a knife at Saileshree vihar area. Panda also sustained injuries in the tussle between them.