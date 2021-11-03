K-Drama Updates: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah Confirmed For New tvN Drama

Seoul: K-actors Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, Oh Yeon Soo, Kim Young Min, and Kim Woo Seok have been cast for the new tvN drama (Korean drama) “Military Prosecutor Doberman” (literal title).

“Military Prosecutor Doberman” is about a man named Do Bae Man (Ahn Bo Hyun), a military prosecutor who chose the job for money. After meeting Cha Woo In (Jo Bo Ah), a military prosecutor who chose the job for revenge, the two fight evil in the military to become true prosecutors.

The cast boasts a talented lineup of actors including Ahn Bo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah, Oh Yeon Soo, Kim Young Min, and Kim Woo Seok.

Ahn Bo Hyun will be playing Do Bae Man, a military prosecutor who only looks forward to the days when he can take off his military uniform. With his tall height and handsome face, Do Bae Man is a walking pictorial in his military uniform. Having captivated viewers through his previous hit projects including “Itaewon Class,” “Kairos,” “Yumi’s Cells,” and “My Name,” Ahn Bo Hyun will once again engross viewers with the flawless portrayal of his character.

Jo Bo Ah will be taking on the role of the newly appointed military prosecutor Cha Woo In, who is the only daughter of a chaebol family. Jo Bo Ah already showcased her solid acting skills and ability to bring a character to life through her previous dramas such as “My Strange Hero,” “Forest,” and “Tale of the Nine-Tailed.” For her new project, Jo Bo Ah will showcase action as well as a new type of charm with her transformation.

Oh Yeon Soo will be starring as No Hwa Young, the first female division leader since the military’s establishment.

Kim Young Min is confirmed to play lawyer Yong Moon Goo, who was once a special forces prosecutor. Having impressed in a variety of genres, viewers are looking forward to seeing Kim Young Min’s next transformation.

Finally, Kim Woo Seok will be playing the third-generation chaebol No Tae Nam, who became the chairman of a leading conglomerate in his late 20s. With his experience in both musicals and dramas, viewers are anticipating Kim Woo Seok’s portrayal of No Tae Nam.

“Military Prosecutor Doberman” will premiere in 2022.