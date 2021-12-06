Atrangi Re Song ‘Rait Zara Si’ Out!

New Delhi: A love ballad from Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush’s upcoming film, Atrangi Re, dropped today. The track titled ‘Rait Zara Si’ is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

Sharing the song on social media, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “My heart keeps pounding For a love that’s bounding Lag rahi hai ek alag hi pyaas si Kyunki aagayi hai #RaitZaraSi Song out now! Link in Bio!!! #AtrangiRe streaming from 24th December on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex (sic).”

Check out Atrangi Re new song Rait Zara Si:

The movie is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him along with Bhushan Kumar, the film is one of the most anticipated flicks of 2021. The film is slated to release on December 24 and it will clash with Ranveer Singh’s ’83.