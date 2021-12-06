Moto G51 5G To Launch In India On December 10: See Details

New Delhi: The American tech giant Motorola has confirmed the launch of its much-awaited smartphone named Moto G51 5G in India. The latest smartphone is slated to be released on December 10. It supports a 5G connection and also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB onboard storage. Here’s everything we know so far.

Moto G51 5G price in India (expected)

Though the official details are yet to be announced the Moto G51 5G is rumoured to be available with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It is said to be the most affordable Moto G-series phone with 5G connectivity. In November last year, the Moto G 5G was launched as the company’s affordable 5G phone in the country at Rs. 20,999.

Earlier, the Moto G51 5G debuted in Europe — alongside the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G41, and the Moto G31. The smartphone carries a starting price tag of EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,600).

Moto G51 5G specifications

Talking about the specification of the upcoming phone, it comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

In addition, the Moto G51 5G comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. It packs up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.