Naveen Announces BJD Candidates For 9 Assembly Seats In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday released its third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Odisha Assembly.
In a televised message, BJD Supremo & CM Naveen Patnaik announced the names of the party’s candidates to contest for nine Assembly seats.
Here is the list of candidates:
- Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal
- Rourkela: Sarada Prasad Nayak
- Biramitrapur: Rohit Joseph Tirkey
- Keonjhar: Meena Majhi
- Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu
- Balasore: Swarup Kumar Das
- Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera
- Salipur: Prasant Behera
- Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik
Earlier, the BJD named 72 candidates in the first list and 27 candidates in the second list totaling 99. The Conch party has also named 20 Lok Sabha candidates except Balasore.
Comments are closed.