BJD Candidates
BreakingGeneral ElectionsGeneral Elections 2024

Naveen Announces BJD Candidates For 9 Assembly Seats In Odisha

By Yajati Keshari Rout
64

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday released its third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Odisha Assembly.

In a televised message, BJD Supremo & CM Naveen Patnaik announced the names of the party’s candidates to contest for nine Assembly seats.

Here is the list of candidates:

  • Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal
  • Rourkela: Sarada Prasad Nayak
  • Biramitrapur: Rohit Joseph Tirkey
  • Keonjhar: Meena Majhi
  • Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu
  • Balasore: Swarup Kumar Das
  • Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera
  • Salipur: Prasant Behera
  • Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik

Earlier, the BJD named 72 candidates in the first list and 27 candidates in the second list totaling 99. The Conch party has also named 20 Lok Sabha candidates except Balasore.

Yajati Keshari Rout 1680 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News