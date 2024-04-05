Naveen Announces BJD Candidates For 9 Assembly Seats In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday released its third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Odisha Assembly.

In a televised message, BJD Supremo & CM Naveen Patnaik announced the names of the party’s candidates to contest for nine Assembly seats.

Here is the list of candidates:

Rengali: Sudarshan Haripal

Rourkela: Sarada Prasad Nayak

Biramitrapur: Rohit Joseph Tirkey

Keonjhar: Meena Majhi

Rairangpur: Raisin Murmu

Balasore: Swarup Kumar Das

Barabati-Cuttack: Prakash Behera

Salipur: Prasant Behera

Jayadev: Naba Kishore Mallik

Earlier, the BJD named 72 candidates in the first list and 27 candidates in the second list totaling 99. The Conch party has also named 20 Lok Sabha candidates except Balasore.