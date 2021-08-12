Assam CM Offers DSP Post To Olympics Medalist Lovlina Borgohain

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday felicitated Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and requested her to join Assam Police as a DSP.

Sarma further announced that the state government will give Lovlina a monthly financial aid of Rs 1 lakh till Paris Olympics.

Rs 25 crore sporting complex will be built in Saupathar in Golaghat district of Assam in Lovlina Borgohain’s name, informed Sarma.

Borgohain arrived in Guwahati on Thursday with a warm welcome as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received her at the airport. Borgohain, who clinched the welterweight (69kg) bronze, was then felicitated by the state government in the afternoon.

The 23-year-old from Baro Mukhia village of Assam’s Golaghat district became only the third Indian boxer to finish on the Olympic podium.