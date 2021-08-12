OFDC Pays Rs 1.58 Cr Dividend To Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) today paid a dividend of Rs 1,58,13,145 to the State Government for the financial year 2019-20. In the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the OFDC Managing Director, Rajiv Kumar, handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

Smt. Mona Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest and Environment, gave the welcome address and highlighted the various activities of the corporation.

OFDC Chairman Parag Gupta, and Development Commissioner PK Jena, and other senior officials were also present.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, the Odisha Forest Development Corporation received a total of Rs 10.54 crore profit and paid a dividend of Rs 1.58 crore to the state government.

Founded in 1962, the Odisha Forest Development Corporation is the oldest forest corporation in the country. It has been benefiting for more than 15 years. There are 52 central timber depots and 67 firewood depots in 20 divisions across the state. This year, the corporation has planted 4.81 lakh saplings.