Political Leaders, Former Administrator File Writ Petitions In HC Seeking Urban Body Polls

Cuttack: Three writ petitions have been filed in the Orissa High Court seeking immediate conduct of civic body polls in the state.

These writ petitions were filed in the High Court by different leaders and individuals. They sought direction from the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) for conducting the urban body polls.

While former bureaucrat Prasanna Mishra filed the petition from Bhubaneswar, former Minister and senior BJP leader Samir Dey moved the court from Cuttack. Similarly, BJP MLA Jayant Sarangi filed the writ petition from Puri town.

Reportedly, senior lawyer and BJP leader Pitambar Acharya will appear in the Court for the three petitioners.

Elections to the urban local bodies in Odisha are pending since 2018. In March this year, the Government had hinted at initiating all processes for the urban polls. However, the second wave of the Covid pandemic came on the way.