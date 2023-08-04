Orissa HC
ASO recruitment: Orissa HC orders to complete selection process within 6 weeks

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court on Friday directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to complete the selection process for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) at the earliest.

The court has directed the Commission to complete the entire process within six weeks.

Contempt case was filed as the Commission had not complied with the May 19 directive. The Court had directed to publish a fresh merit list.

 

 

