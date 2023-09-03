PTR International Coaches Certification Workshop Concludes in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The PTR International Coaches Certification Workshop, a premier event in the world of tennis coaching, successfully concluded in KIIT Tennis Complex, Bhubaneswar. Over the course of 3 days, 15 tennis professionals around the country gathered to enhance their coaching skills and expertise.

Organised by the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), the largest global organization to educate, certify and serve teachers and coaches around the world to grow the game, has over 18,000 members in about 125 countries. Ramesh Krishnan, Enrico Piperno and Zeeshan Ali are some of the prominent certified PTR Coaches from India.

Mr. Dilip Mohanty, Director PTR India, expressed his satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the workshop, stating, “We are delighted to have hosted such a diverse and talented group of tennis coaches and professionals in Bhubaneswar. This workshop not only elevates the skills of coaches but also promotes international collaboration in the world of tennis coaching.”

Participants at the workshop echoed their enthusiasm and appreciation for the event. Aditya Satpathy from Odisha, “The PTR International Coaches Certification Workshop provided me with a wealth of knowledge and practical tools to elevate my coaching. It was an invaluable experience, and I look forward to implementing what I’ve learned in my coaching career.”

PTR expressed its gratitude to the KIIT University Sports Department for their support in making the workshop a resounding success.