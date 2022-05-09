Asia’s Biggest Arm-wrestling Tournament To Be Held In Gwalior

Bhopal: India’s biggest arm-wrestling tournament, Pro Panja League, is scheduled to take place at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on July 22.

In affiliation with the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation, the preliminary stages of the competition will take place on July 23, and the finals a day after.

After the ranking tournament, the arm-wrestlers will be drafted into teams for the Main League, which is expected to begin by October. Between the ranking tournament and the main league, mega matches between top-ranked arm-wrestlers will also be conducted.

Of all the participants who have registered, 897 are Men, while 174 are Women, and 37 belong to the specially-abled category.

Kerala turned out to be the state with the maximum number of participants registering, with a total of 180 arm wrestlers (Women: 33, Men:147) entering their names. Uttar Pradesh (140), and Madhya Pradesh (125) are the two other states which saw the most participation.