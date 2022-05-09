Katrina Kaif Takes Vicky Kaushal To Her Fave Place: See Pic

Mumbai: Newly wedded couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to surprise their fans with cute pictures of them. VickKat has recently shared some adorable pictures of themselves as they visit their favourite place.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures. Sharing these pics the actress wrote, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG, my favourite place ever Bubby’s.”

Take a look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

</>

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

</>

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Vicky has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film that also stars Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.