Asian Games: Sarabjot Singh-Divya TS win silver in 10m air pistol mixed team final

China: India’s Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS settled for a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, losing the finals to Chinese pair at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The final score read 16-14 in favour of Chinese shooters Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin in the shoot-off for gold.

Sarabjot had shot 291, while Divya scored 286 to aggregate 577 and finish ahead of China (576) in the qualification round.

But in the shoot-off for gold, the Chinese pair turned the tables on the Indians, emerging winners after trailing the Indian duo for much of the finals.