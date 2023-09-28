Asian Games: Naorem Roshibina Devi wins silver in women’s 60kg wushu Sanda event

China: India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 60kg sanda wushu event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China on Thursday.

In the final, Naorem Roshibina Devi lost to China’s Wu Xiaowei 2-0 to settle for the second spot on the podium. It was the Indian’s second Asian Games medal in successive editions. She won bronze at the 2018 Games in Jakarta.

Earlier Naorem Roshibina Devi defeated Kazakhstan’s Aiman Karshyga by WPD (winner by point difference) in the quarter-finals to confirm a medal. She triumphed over Vietnam’s Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen 2-0 in the semi-finals to enter the gold medal match.