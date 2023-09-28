Businessman Shot Dead Over Suspected Past Enmity In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A businessman was reportedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Nirakar Sahu, a resident of Kantioput sahi in Tumusinga.

Police recovered his body near amango orchard at Souria along Malabandha railway overbridge in Alatuma village within Kamakhyanagar police limits. Apart from the bullet injury on his body, his neck was severely wounded too.

Nirakar had recently been released from jail on bail in connection with the murder case of Baruan samiti member Deepak Mohanty in 2021. After his return four months back, he had started the stone quarry business.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started investigation.