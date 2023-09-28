Asian Games 2023 Day 5: Anush Agarwalla clinches equestrian bronze

China: India’s Anush Agarwalla clinched a bronze medal in the individual dressage event, first ever for the country in this segment, of the equestrian competition at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Astride Etro, Agarwalla scored 73.030 to finish third and claimed his second medal of the Asian Games.

Bin Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak of Malaysia won the gold with a total score of 75.780, while Jacqueline Wing Ying Siu of Hong Kong bagged the silver scoring 73.450.

The other Indian in fray, Hriday Vipul Chheda, who topped the qualifying on Wednesday, was eliminated and did not feature in the medal competition.

Earlier, Agarwalla had teamed up with Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela to win the dressage team gold after 41 years.