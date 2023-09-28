Woman jumps into Mahanadi river in apparent suicide bid, rescued

Cuttack: Fire Services personnel on Thursday rescued a woman who had jumped into the Mahanadi river in Cuttack district of Odisha reportedly frustrated over family disputes.

According to reports, a middle-aged woman suddenly jumped into the Mahanadi River from the Jobra barrage today afternoon.

On being informed, a 12-member Fire Services team from Cuttack arrived at the spot and launched a rescue operation. They got down into the river with the help of a rope ladder and pulled the woman up tying her with a rope.

She has been admitted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack where her condition is said to be stable.