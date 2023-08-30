Asia Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam’s Tons Propels Pakistan To Victory Over Nepal

Pakistan defeated Nepal by 238 runs in their Asia Cup 2023 opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (August 30).

While Pakistan batted first and posted a formidable 342/6, thanks to hundreds from Iftikhar Ahmed (109* off 71), Babar Azam (151 off 131), they wrapped up the Nepal batting line up for 104 leading to a comprehensive victory. Shadab Khan’s 4/27 were the stand out bowling figures for the winning team.

While Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, their batting did not get off to a desired start as they lost both their openers early with Fakhar Zaman being the first one to depart, making an individual score of 14.

Imam-ul-Haq went back to the pavilion soon after making an individual contribution of 5, getting run out and reducing Pakistan to 25/2. Then after an 86-run stand off 106 deliveries between Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan again lost two wickets in quick succession.

It was then that the 214-run partnership between Babar Azam and Iftikhar started. The record-breaking partnership saw Babar bat carefully before he got to the hundred and then unleashing his range of strokes at the death over.

Iftikhar, meanwhile, played the role of the aggressor and provided much-needed impetus into the innings.

For Nepal, Sompal Kami picked up 2 wickets but conceded 85 runs. Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane chipped in with a wicket each while two wickets came courtesy of run outs. With the bat, Sompal Kami (28) and Aarif Sheikh (26) did show some resistance but Pakistan were a bit too strong in the end for Nepal.

Shaheen Shah Afridi picked 2 wickets for 27 runs, Haris Rauf also picked 2 wickets for 16 runs other than Shadab Khan’s spell. Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah also picked up a wicket each.

Pakistan and Nepal both have their next matches against India. While the Men in Green are slated to take in India on September 2, Nepal will take on Rohit Sharma & Co. on September 4.