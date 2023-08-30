Apex Court Road Safety Committee Secretary Calls On Odisha Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Secretary of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety Sanjay Mittal paid a courtesy visit to the Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday.
Odisha Transport Commissioner, Amitabh Thakur was also present during this visit.
Mittal expressed his pleasure on the ongoing steps taken by the Government of Odisha on road safety activities. He expressed his pleasure in the measures taken by the Health Department, Transport Department & Police on Road Safety activities.
Chief Secretary Jena advised the Transport Commissioner for:
- Training of Engineers on road engineering from Block level to urban bodies by an export team.
- Sensitization of Auto Drivers and control the increase of Autos catering Bhubaneswar.
- Awareness in schools and colleges by experts particularly in PTM Day.
- Roadside PHC, and CHC to be trained on TCC.
- At least 10 boys from the Roadside villages are to be trained by the Red Cross /St John First Aid Team so that the accident victims will be taken proper care of.
- Annual Conclave of Road Safety volunteers should be made to encourage the people and awareness will be spread.
