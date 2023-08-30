Apex Court Road Safety Committee Secretary Calls On Odisha Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Secretary of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety Sanjay Mittal paid a courtesy visit to the Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday.

Odisha Transport Commissioner, Amitabh Thakur was also present during this visit.

Mittal expressed his pleasure on the ongoing steps taken by the Government of Odisha on road safety activities. He expressed his pleasure in the measures taken by the Health Department, Transport Department & Police on Road Safety activities.

Chief Secretary Jena advised the Transport Commissioner for: