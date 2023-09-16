Ashwini Vaishnaw meets artists, craftsmen in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today met the artists and craftsmen at Kapilaprasad, Bhubaneswar and discussed various issues faced by them.

During the discussion, Shri Vaishnaw spoke about the PM Vishwakarma Yojana of Central Government and its benefits. Vishwakarma Yojana is a Union Government scheme for providing financial assistance to artisans, craftsmen, and skilled workers belonging to the Vishwakarma community.

Under this scheme, individuals can avail of loans at low interest rates to start or expand their own businesses. The scheme also provides skill development training and support for the marketing and promotion of the products created by these artisans.

The goal of Vishwakarma Yojana is to empower the community economically and promote their traditional craftsmanship.