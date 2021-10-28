Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha granted bail in drugs case

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks in jail.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. “All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said.

The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan has been in custody since October 3, hours after raids on a cruise ship party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan Khan, who has been in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since October 8, had been denied bail twice before. His lawyers had repeatedly pointed out that no drugs had been found on him.

The NCB, however, argued that he was part of a conspiracy and that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in illicit drug dealings.

Aryan Khan’s defence team included former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who argued his case before the Bombay High Court. Mr Rohatgi said his arrest was a direct infringement of his constitutional guarantees and that he was never given any reason for his custody.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.