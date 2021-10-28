COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 546 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Another 546 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 303 from Khordha
  • 50 from Cuttack
  • 18 from Sundargarh
  • 14 from Puri
  • 13 from Baleswar
  • 12 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Jajapur
  • 8 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Anugul
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 71 from State Pool

With another 546 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,654, said the H & FW Dept.

