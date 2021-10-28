Another 546 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 546 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 303 from Khordha
- 50 from Cuttack
- 18 from Sundargarh
- 14 from Puri
- 13 from Baleswar
- 12 from Jagatsinghpur
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Jajapur
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Bolangir
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Anugul
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 71 from State Pool
With another 546 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,654, said the H & FW Dept.