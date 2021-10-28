Another 546 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 546 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

303 from Khordha

50 from Cuttack

18 from Sundargarh

14 from Puri

13 from Baleswar

12 from Jagatsinghpur

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Jajapur

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Koraput

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Bolangir

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Anugul

1 from Deogarh

1 from Nabarangpur

71 from State Pool

With another 546 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,27,654, said the H & FW Dept.