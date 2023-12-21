Arvind Kejriwal skips ED’s summons

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the Enforcement Directorate (ED) second summons ‘illegal and politically motivated’ and asked the ED to withdraw the summons, officials at the chief minister’s office said on Thursday.

Kejriwal is skipping the second summons of the ED asking him to appear before it on Thursday (December 21) for questioning in the Delhi excise case. A day before his expected appearance in the ED office, Kejriwal left Delhi according to a programme that was finalised before he received the summons on Monday, December 18.

He is to participate in a vipassana (meditation) session at a centre in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab for 10 days. Kejriwal’s office announced this on Saturday, December 16. Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique that requires practitioners to abstain from talking or communicating in any other way. It is believed to be beneficial for the mind and body

Kejriwal’s office said on Thursday that the chief minister has replied to ED after legally examining the second summons. “I am ready to accept every legal summons. This ED summons is also illegal like the previous summons. ED summons is politically motivated and should be withdrawn. I have lived my life with honesty and transparency and I have nothing to hide,” the chief minister’s office said, quoting Kejriwal.