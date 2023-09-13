Army Official, Cop Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In Kashmir

Srinagar: An army colonel and a policeman were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area in Anantnag district of Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists hiding in Gadole area this morning, a police official said.

The colonel and the police officer sustained critical injuries in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.

“Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The operation was going on till last reports were received.

The banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of LeT, has claimed responsibility.