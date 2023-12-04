Archana Nag Likely To Walk Out Of Jail As Orissa HC Grants Bail In PMLA Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Archana Nag, the main accused in the sextortion racket, in a money laundering case registered against her by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

With this, Nag secured bail in all three cases registered against her and she is likely to walk out of jail very soon.

The High Court, however, imposed certain conditions while granting bail to Nag. According to the conditions, she cannot comment on the case against her and cooperate with the investigation.

Archana has already been granted bail in 2 cases. On April 11, the court granted her bail in the Nayapalli police station case and on August 2, she was granted bail in the Khandagiri police station case.

Archana Nag was accused of running a sextortion racket and earned a huge cache of money by blackmailing many bigwigs. Her husband Jagabandhu was also accused of assisting her in the crime. After such allegations, the police arrested both the couple.

Later, their accomplice Khageswar was also arrested. ED is investigating the case. Due to non-accounting of assets, ED also seized the couple’s luxurious house including Khageswar’s house. All three accused, are now lodged in Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar.