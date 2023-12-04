Three Held for Beating Liquor Shop Salesman to Death in Odisha’s Bolangir

Patnagarh: Police have arrested three youths for their alleged involvement in the death of a liquor shop salesman after being beaten mercilessly in the Khaprakhol area of Bolangir district.

The deceased salesman has been identified as Gopal Prasad, a native of Bihar. The arrested youths have been identified as Lachhman Das of Kharkhara village under Belpada police station limits and Joginder Bariha and Biswanath Nial of Budhabhata village, the police said.

According to sources, the incident took place following a heated argument between the liquor shop staff and the three accused youths over online payment of money for buying liquor.

On Sunday evening, Lachhman, Joginder and Biswanath reached the IMFL shop in Khaprakhol and bought liquor. But, an argument ensued after the salesman allegedly refused to receive the payment through a payments app and insisted that they should pay him only in cash.

The argument soon turned violent after the three accused youths allegedly beat up the salesman with bamboo sticks following which the latter was critically injured, sources said.

Initially, Prasad was shifted to Patnagarh Hospital and then to VIMSAR in Burla as his health condition was critical. However, he succumbed to death on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The accused trio has been arrested and forwarded to the court, Khaprakhol police said, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.