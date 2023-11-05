AQI remains ‘severe’, toxic air clouds Delhi NCR

Delhi: The air quality in several areas of Delhi remained in the severe category even on Sunday morning as a thick toxic smog engulfed the city, resulting in poor visibility. For the fourth consecutive day this week, the AQI in Delhi was recorded in the severe category as per the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), with the index at 489 in RK Puram at 7am.

While pollution levels in the national capital and its surrounding areas dipped marginally on Saturday due to a relatively better wind speed but a thick toxic haze lingered over the city for the fourth day.

In Delhi’s Aya Nagar, the AQI at 464 at 7am, the CPCB website showed, with PM10 remaining the prominent pollutant at 463 (average) AQI.

The situation in Dwarka was no different with AQI clocking at 490. Here, PM10 remained the prominent pollutant at 500 (maximum).

In Noida sector- 62, AQI was recorded at 483, while Noida sector-1 looked a little better, but AQI remained in the severe category at 410.