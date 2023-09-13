Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Details here

New York: Apple Inc. has officially unveiled its latest offerings: the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with an all-new customisable Action Button, which can be customised to activate different actions like clicking a photo, or open shortcuts.

Price and availability

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting September 15, 2023, and will hit the shelves on September 22, 2023. Prices will start at Rs 1,34,900 for the iPhone 15 Pro and Rs 1,59,900 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with various storage options available. Apple iPhone 15 Pro comes in four colour options – including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

Key features

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a flat-edge design similar to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the new aluminium frame makes them much lighter than their predecessors. Apple says that it is the lightest iPhone ever. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,2 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a strong and lightweight titanium design — a first for iPhone. This premium alloy — the same used in spacecraft — has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple’s lightest Pro lineup ever. Both models feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and the thinnest borders on iPhone.

Under the hood, the iPhones 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s latest A17 Pro Bionic chip, optimised for efficiency and performance. These devices promise faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and improved energy efficiency. Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro also feature a Type-C port but with USB 3 with faster transfer speeds.

The camera systems on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max both pack the equivalent of seven pro lenses — all enabled by A17 Pro. Enhanced computational photography and AI algorithms promise better low-light photography, improved image stabilisation, and advanced depth-of-field effects.

The primary camera allows users to switch between three popular focal lengths — 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm — and even choose one as a new default. In addition to 48MP ProRAW, the Main camera also supports 48MP HEIF images with 4x more resolution. iPhone 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera, and iPhone 15 Pro Max provides the longest optical zoom ever on an iPhone – 5x at 120 mm.

Both models will ship with iOS 17, bringing a host of new features and improvements.

