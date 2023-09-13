Odisha Assistant Engineer Lands In Vigilance Net
Mayurbhanj: Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday launched simultaneous house searches at the properties linked to Baneswar Naik, Assistant Engineer, PH Division-1, Baripada in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.
The searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by two Additional SPs, three DSPs, seven Inspectors, one SI, seven ASIs, and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada, at five places in Mayurbhanj district.
As per the Vigilance Department, the raids are underway at the following locations:
- A residential triple-storeyed building of Naik’s spouse at Raghunathpur village under Baripada police limits in Mayurbhanj district.
- A residential double-storeyed building belonging to Naik at Talanda under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.
- A house owned by Naik at his native village at Talanda under Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.
- A house of Naik’s relative at Manitri village under Baisinga police limits in Mayurbhanj district.
- The office room of Naik at Baripada.
