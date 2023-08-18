Another cyclonic circulation likely around August 25

Bhubaneswar: Many parts of Odisha are experiencing heavy rainfall since Thursday under the influence of an active low pressure area formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

Besides, the intensity of rain will increase in Odisha after August 23, informed IMD scientist Umashankar Das. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that another cyclonic circulation is likely to form around August 25.

Sharing latest update, the IMD said that the low pressure area formed yesterday is active today over the north-west Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha and West Bengal coasts. The system is likely to move in the west-northwest direction for the next 2 to 3 days towards North Odisha-North Chhattisgarh.