Sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year dope ban

Bhubaneswar: Top sprinter Dutee Chand has been banned for four years for failing in twin out-of-competition dope tests for selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

Now Dutee can’t participate in any national and international level competitions for four years. The ban period will be effective from January 3, 2023. It will continue till January 2027.

As a result, all the competitive results obtained by Dutee from the date of her sample collection, which was December 5, 2022, shall stand disqualified with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes.

Dutee has been banned for violating articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). She has now 21 days to file an appeal with the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) from the date of receipt of decision by the appealing party.

Dutee, a double silver medallist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games in 100m and 200m races, was tested twice on December 5 and 26, 2022 by Nada’s dope control officers in Bhubaneswar. While her first sample revealed the presence of anabolic agents andarine, ostarine and ligandrol, the second sample had traces of Andarine and Ostarine.

Dutee had then the option of going for her ‘B’ sample testing within a period of seven days from the date of receiving the adverse analytical finding (AAF) notice. However, she didn’t opt for it, and it resulted in the imposition of the provisional suspension by NADA.