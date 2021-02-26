Another 63 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 63 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Jharsuguda
- 9 from Bargarh
- 9 from Sambalpur
- 5 from Khordha
- 4 from Baleswar
- 4 from Jajapur
- 4 from Koraput
- 3 from Nuapada
- 2 from Puri
- 1 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Rayagada
With another 63 COVID-19 patients being discharged, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,463, said the H & FW Dept.