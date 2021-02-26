Another 63 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 63 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

11 from Sundargarh

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Bargarh

9 from Sambalpur

5 from Khordha

4 from Baleswar

4 from Jajapur

4 from Koraput

3 from Nuapada

2 from Puri

1 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Rayagada

With another 63 COVID-19 patients being discharged, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,463, said the H & FW Dept.