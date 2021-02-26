Another 63 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
Another 63 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 63 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Jharsuguda
  • 9 from Bargarh
  • 9 from Sambalpur
  • 5 from Khordha
  • 4 from Baleswar
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Koraput
  • 3 from Nuapada
  • 2 from Puri
  • 1 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Rayagada

With another 63 COVID-19 patients being discharged, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,463, said the H & FW Dept.

