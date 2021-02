Banki: A devastating fire destroyed sugarcane plantation in hundreds of acres of land at Mandanala in Banki on Friday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

Villagers said some youths have assisted the fire brigade personnel to douse the inferno. The cause of the fire is not known.

The sugarcane growers have alleged that the authorities are yet to visit the charred fields to take stock of the situation and assess the damage.