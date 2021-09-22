Another 445 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 445 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 192 from Khordha
- 55 from Cuttack
- 37 from Baleswar
- 22 from Jajapur
- 18 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Puri
- 12 from Dhenkanal
- 12 from Jagatsinghpur
- 6 from Nayagarh
- 5 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Sambalpur
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Boudh
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Koraput
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Sundargarh
- 44 from State Pool
With another 445 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,08,671, said the H&FW Dept.