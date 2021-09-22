COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 445 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 445 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 192 from Khordha
  • 55 from Cuttack
  • 37 from Baleswar
  • 22 from Jajapur
  • 18 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Puri
  • 12 from Dhenkanal
  • 12 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 5 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Sambalpur
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Boudh
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Koraput
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Sundargarh
  • 44 from State Pool

With another 445 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,08,671, said the H&FW Dept.

