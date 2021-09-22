Another 445 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 445 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

192 from Khordha

55 from Cuttack

37 from Baleswar

22 from Jajapur

18 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Puri

12 from Dhenkanal

12 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Bhadrak

4 from Rayagada

3 from Anugul

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Bargarh

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Boudh

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Koraput

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Sundargarh

44 from State Pool

With another 445 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,08,671, said the H&FW Dept.