Malkangiri Cop Caught With Rs 2.8 Lakh Unaccounted Cash

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths today seized Rs 2.8 lakh unaccounted cash from the car of Malkangiri’s Motu Police Station Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Sushant Sahu while he was en route to his native place at Phulnakhara in Cuttack.

According to reports, the personnel of Odisha Vigilance intercepted IIC Sahu at Khordha on Wednesday evening while he was traveling from Motu to his house at Phulnakhara in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car, which is registered in his brother-in-law’s name Mihir Sahu.

During the search, the Vigilance sleuths recovered Rs 2.8 lakh, suspected to be ill-gotten money, which the accused police officer could not account for satisfactorily.

The accused IIC failed to give any satisfactory explanation and he is being interrogated further in this connection. Besides, simultaneous searches are underway at his house in Malkangiri’s Motu and two other locations in Cuttack, the Vigilance informed.