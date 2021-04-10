COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 403 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 403 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 73 from Khordha
  • 57 from Kalahandi
  • 34 from Bargarh
  • 32 from Nuapada
  • 31 from Sundargarh
  • 27 from Anugul
  • 26 from Cuttack
  • 17 from Jharsuguda
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Keonjhar
  • 9 from Puri
  • 8 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Dhenkanal
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Bhadrak
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Sonepur
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 15 from State Pool

With another 403 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,39,603, said the H&FW dept.

