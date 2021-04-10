Another 403 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 403 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

73 from Khordha

57 from Kalahandi

34 from Bargarh

32 from Nuapada

31 from Sundargarh

27 from Anugul

26 from Cuttack

17 from Jharsuguda

14 from Sambalpur

12 from Keonjhar

9 from Puri

8 from Jajapur

7 from Ganjam

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Baleswar

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Koraput

4 from Bhadrak

4 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Rayagada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Bolangir

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Nayagarh

15 from State Pool

With another 403 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,39,603, said the H&FW dept.