Another 403 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 403 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 73 from Khordha
- 57 from Kalahandi
- 34 from Bargarh
- 32 from Nuapada
- 31 from Sundargarh
- 27 from Anugul
- 26 from Cuttack
- 17 from Jharsuguda
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Keonjhar
- 9 from Puri
- 8 from Jajapur
- 7 from Ganjam
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Dhenkanal
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Bhadrak
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Sonepur
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 15 from State Pool
With another 403 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,39,603, said the H&FW dept.